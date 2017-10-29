What to do with leftover Halloween candy?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – With loads of candy coming in on Halloween many of us don’t know what to do with all those leftovers. Blogger, Nicole Charles from The Green Robe stopped by our studio to share three great recipes for those leftovers.

Homemade Ice Cream Cake

Ingredients:

1 box store bought brownie mix

Peanut Butter or Hot Fudge

1 half gallon of your favorite ice cream flavor (I just used vanilla)

Leftover chocolate candies (I used Reese’s peanut butter cups and pieces)

Place ice cream in your refrigerator for a few hours ahead of time so you are able to spread it.

Using a 9×13 pan (I used an aluminum one so it could be thrown away or left if you bring it to a party), bake your brownies according to the instructions on the box.

Let brownies cool completely.

Once brownies are cooled I spread on a layer of peanut butter on top of the brownies.

Next, spread your ice cream over the peanut butter.

Last, top the ice cream off with leftover candy of your choice!

Place in freezer until you are ready to serve.

Candy Blondie/Brownie Bars

Ingredients:

Store bought box Mix of Blondie and or Brownie bars (which ever you prefer)

Left over chocolate candies ( I used Snickers, Kit Kat, M&M’s, and Twix)

Bake blondie/brownies according to package instructions.

A little less than half way through the cooking process I took the brownies out and added the candies to the top. I didn’t add them in the beginning because I think they keep their shape a little better and don’t just melt all the way in if you add them a little later.

Enjoy! Or, you can always wrap them well with plastic wrap, toss them into freezer bags and freeze for later!

Homemade Trail Mix

Ingredients:

Dry Roasted Peanuts

Cashews

Dried fruit

Raisins

Sunflower Seeds

M&M candies

These are what I used, but trail mix really can be made based on your personal preference. Here are some other ingredient options: pretzels, almonds, Chex cereal, Wasabi peas, Walnuts, yogurt covered raisins, pumpkin seeds, malted milk balls.

In a medium or large bowl combine about a cup or so of each of the ingredients and toss together.

I like to portion my trail mix out into those little snack size ziplock bags. They make great snacks for on-the-go and school lunches.

For more information and step by step instructions go to TheGreenRobe.com