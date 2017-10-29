What to do with leftover Halloween candy?

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – With loads of candy coming in on Halloween many of us don’t know what to do with all those leftovers. Blogger, Nicole Charles from The Green Robe stopped by our studio to share three great recipes for those leftovers.

Homemade Ice Cream Cake

Ingredients:

1 box store bought brownie mix
Peanut Butter or Hot Fudge
1 half gallon of your favorite ice cream flavor (I just used vanilla)
Leftover chocolate candies (I used Reese’s peanut butter cups and pieces)

Place ice cream in your refrigerator for a few hours ahead of time so you are able to spread it.
Using a 9×13 pan (I used an aluminum one so it could be thrown away or left if you bring it to a party), bake your brownies according to the instructions on the box.
Let brownies cool completely.
Once brownies are cooled I spread on a layer of peanut butter on top of the brownies.
Next, spread your ice cream over the peanut butter.
Last, top the ice cream off with leftover candy of your choice!
Place in freezer until you are ready to serve.

Candy Blondie/Brownie Bars

Ingredients:

Store bought box Mix of Blondie and or Brownie bars (which ever you prefer)
Left over chocolate candies ( I used Snickers, Kit Kat, M&M’s, and Twix)

Bake blondie/brownies according to package instructions.
A little less than half way through the cooking process I took the brownies out and added the candies to the top. I didn’t add them in the beginning because I think they keep their shape a little better and don’t just melt all the way in if you add them a little later.
Enjoy! Or, you can always wrap them well with plastic wrap, toss them into freezer bags and freeze for later!

Homemade Trail Mix

Ingredients:

Dry Roasted Peanuts
Cashews
Dried fruit
Raisins
Sunflower Seeds
M&M candies
These are what I used, but trail mix really can be made based on your personal preference. Here are some other ingredient options: pretzels, almonds, Chex cereal, Wasabi peas, Walnuts, yogurt covered raisins, pumpkin seeds, malted milk balls.

In a medium or large bowl combine about a cup or so of each of the ingredients and toss together.
I like to portion my trail mix out into those little snack size ziplock bags. They make great snacks for on-the-go and school lunches.

For more information and step by step instructions go to TheGreenRobe.com

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s