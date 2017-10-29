Woman arrested for drunk driving in Ledyard

By Published:

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH)–Ledyard police have arrested a woman on suspicion of drunk driving.

Forty-eight-year-old Kelli Birkbeck of Pawcatuck was arrested after a minor car crash on Shewville Road in Ledyard. During the course of the accident investigation, police detected the odor of alcohol coming from Birkbeck.

Police said Birkbeck could not perform field sobriety tests up to standard, and was subsequently arrested.

She was released on a $500 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on November 10 in New London.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s