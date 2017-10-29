Woman arrested for drunk driving in Ledyard

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH)–Ledyard police have arrested a woman on suspicion of drunk driving.

Forty-eight-year-old Kelli Birkbeck of Pawcatuck was arrested after a minor car crash on Shewville Road in Ledyard. During the course of the accident investigation, police detected the odor of alcohol coming from Birkbeck.

Police said Birkbeck could not perform field sobriety tests up to standard, and was subsequently arrested.

She was released on a $500 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on November 10 in New London.