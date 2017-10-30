8 Minute Meals: Blender Gazpacho

(WTNH)-Chef Chris Prosperi from Metro Bis in Simsbury makes blender gazpacho ahead of his cooking appearance at the Epcot International Food and Wine Festival.

Blender Gazpacho

3 ripe tomatoes cut in half

2 cucumber peeled, seeded and cut into chunks

½ cup cilantro

1 green pepper seeded and chopped

1 scallion

½ cup red wine vinegar

¾ cup good olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Hot sauce optional

 

Place all the ingredients in the beeper of a blender and turn on high. Blend until smooth.  Adjust seasonings with salt and pepper. Pour into chilled bowls

 

