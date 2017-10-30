8 Minute Meals: Blender Gazpacho

(WTNH)-Chef Chris Prosperi from Metro Bis in Simsbury makes blender gazpacho ahead of his cooking appearance at the Epcot International Food and Wine Festival.
Blender Gazpacho
3 ripe tomatoes cut in half
2 cucumber peeled, seeded and cut into chunks
½ cup cilantro
1 green pepper seeded and chopped
1 scallion
½ cup red wine vinegar
¾ cup good olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Hot sauce optional
Place all the ingredients in the beeper of a blender and turn on high. Blend until smooth. Adjust seasonings with salt and pepper. Pour into chilled bowls