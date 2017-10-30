Coast Guard Academy investigates racial intimidation claim

By Published:
U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London (file).

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard Academy says it is investigating a report that a white male cadet may have tried to intimidate an African-American cadet based on his race.

The academy in New London said it received a report of an incident Friday but, it did not provide additional details.

The Coast Guard Investigative Service is conducting a criminal inquiry. The academy says it will also conduct an investigation under the Coast Guard’s anti-discrimination policies.

Rear Adm. James Rendon, the superintendent, says intimidation and harassment have no place at the academy.

About 1,000 cadets are enrolled at the academy. Cadets graduate with a commitment to serve five years in the Coast Guard.

