East Haven High School marching band going to national championships

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The East Haven High School Co-Op Marching Band is heading to the U.S. Bands National Championship after winning both State and New England titles over the weekend.

The New England States Championship brought marching bands from across the region to Veterans Memorial Stadium in New Britain Saturday to compete.

The East Haven High School Co-Op Marching Band won both Connecticut and New England titles in their group, 2A. East Haven won in four out of five categories for their performances, which included “Best Music”, “Best Visuals”, “Best Color Guard”, and “Best Percussion”.

Next up for the band is the U.S. Bands Class-A National Championships on Saturday, November 4th, in Allentown, Pennsylvania. They will compete against 14 other Group 2A bands for the national title.