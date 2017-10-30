Ethan Allen: Crypton High Performance Fabrics

Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We have Jacqueline Patricio, Design Consultant to tell us all about Crypton High Performance Fabrics.

It is an engineered high performance fabric. It is not a topical solution (think ScotchGuard). It is transformed on a molecular level. A patented process that includes an immersion bath followed by a heat process that seals the technology into the fibers. Stain, moisture and odor protections lasts the life of the fabric. It repels moisture, resists stains & odors, releases stains, strong & durable and permanent.

There will be a Crypton Fabric demonstration on November 1 in our Milford store at 1620 Boston Post Road in Milford from 4 PM – 6 PM. The public is invited to come in and see the technology work live and in person!

Ethan Allen has been the leader in home furnishings and in interior design since 1932. This year is their 85th Anniversary! They have 6 stores in Connecticut – Danbury, Canton, Manchester, Stamford, Clinton & Milford.

For more information visit http://www.ethanallen.com

