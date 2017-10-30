Halloween spending expected to reach $9.1B and other spooky numbers

By Published:

(ABC News) — Halloween is poised to be more fang-tastic than ever this year!

Over 179 million Americans are planning to participate in Halloween celebrations this year, up 8 million from last year, the National Retail Federation says.

Spending for the holiday is expected to reach a whopping $9.1 billion, up from last year’s record of $8.4 billion, with consumers spending an average of $86.13 each. Americans will spend all that money on costumes, candy, decorations and holiday cards.

Related Content: Families experience some Halloween fun at Yale-New Haven Hospital’s NICU

The most popular costume among adults is a witch this year, followed by Batman characters. Action and superhero costumes are the most favored children’s costumes, with Batman characters and princess costumes tied for second. The most popular costume for pets is a pumpkin with hot dog costumes following closely behind.

Halloween just wouldn’t be the same without candy, and Americans are expected to spend $2.7 billion on the sweet treats alone, the National Confectioners Association says.

Related Content: Helping children who are afraid of Halloween

Sixty-eight percent of Americans say that chocolate is their favorite Halloween treat, while candy corn comes in second, with 10 percent of Americans deeming it their favorite.

The NCA says that about 75 percent of all American households will hand out candy to trick-or-treaters this year.

Happy Halloween!

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s