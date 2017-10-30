Helping children who are afraid of Halloween

(WTNH) — Halloween can be a fun night for kids of all ages. But for some, it can bring anxiety.

Some children may feel too scared an anxious surrounded by scary Halloween costumes and decorations. Dr. Patty Ann Tublin has tips for parents to help their child overcome these feelings.

1: What is the first step parents should take when it comes to Halloween and their kids? How do you know if your child is scared of Halloween.

Dr. Tublin says the first order of business is for parents to make sure their children know that the scary masks and costumes are just pretend. If your child is scared, they may become nervous when you talk about Halloween or trick or treating.

2. Should you make your child go trick or treating?

A child should never be forced to go trick or treating if they are uncomfortable, according to Dr. Tublin. Sending them out may only increase their anxiety.

3. What are some other ways you can celebrate Halloween without the scary stuff?

Dr. Tublin suggests making treats at home, or putting on a fun Halloween movie like “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

4. What should parents do the night of Halloween when people in costumes come to the door?

Dr. Tublin says to again reassure your child that they are just regular people in costumes, and that they are safe.

