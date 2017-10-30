Jets' Forte says Morton 'very open-minded' about suggestions

New York Jets' Bilal Powell (29) stiff-arms Atlanta Falcons' Keanu Neal (22) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) New York Jets running back Matt Forte says offensive coordinator John Morton was “very open-minded” when the two spoke about his comments Sunday in which he criticized the game plan.

Forte said Monday that he talked to both Morton and coach Todd Bowles about ways to help the Jets win games.

After New York’s 25-20 loss to Atlanta, Forte said the Jets “strayed” from the game plan – which was to run the ball in the rainy conditions at MetLife Stadium. The veteran running back added that he thought the Jets needed to use the ground game more.

