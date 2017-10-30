Looking at Paul Manafort’s roots in New Britain

Related Coverage Manafort, Gates plead not guilty in Russia probe

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The eyes of the world are on Paul Manfort on Monday night. But long before the day’s indictment, he was a kid from New Britain.

Paul Manafort grew up on Overhill Avenue in New Britain. His father, Paul Manafort Sr., was a popular Republican mayor in town during the 1960’s and early 1970’s.

At that time, Manafort Jr. attended the now-closed St. Thomas Aquinas High School. His senior year yearbook photo describes him as a “forceful debater” that served as president of the debate club and had an interest in law and politics.

Related Content: Manafort, Gates plead not guilty in Russia probe

After graduating from St. Thomas Aquinas in 1967, Manafort attended Georgetown University. After graduation, he began a career in domestic and international lobbying.

News 8 caught up with Senator Richard Blumenthal on Monday who spoke on the indictment, saying, “This indictment shows how the Trump campaign was run by a Russian foreign agent who conspired against the United States. He was paid $75 million in Russian money. Some of it when he was the Trump campaign manager.”

Manafort pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Manafort family connections to New Britain and Connecticut are still strong today.