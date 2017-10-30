Multiple domestic violence arrests made in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people are under arrest for domestic violence in Middletown.
In one case, police arrested a couple after they say an argument turned physical on Sunday.
Police say Wendy Wynn stabbed Marquay Wynn in the neck with a grilling fork. She tells police he slightly hurt her in self-defense.
Officials also arrested a man for domestic violence.
Authorities say Cornell Preson of Hartford yelled at, swore at and burned his girlfriend’s neck with a lit cigarette after they say she turned him down for sex.
He is being held behind bars.