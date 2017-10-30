Nursing home tips

(WTNH)-The nursing home tragedy in Florida after Hurricane Irma was a wake up call for senior communities across the nation as well as people who have loved ones receiving care. Stan Decosta, administrator at Mary Waade in New Haven, discusses what went wrong in Florida as well as tips for people looking for a care facility for their loved ones.

Mary Wade provides high quality medical care, social programs, and supervised residential services to those in need. Their community of caring supports and promotes the individual abilities of our residents at home on their modern, comfortable campus, striving for the highest ideals with their Circle of Care.