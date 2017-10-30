Madison teen found stabbed to death on Hartford sidewalk

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a teenage boy was found stabbed to death on a sidewalk in Hartford Monday morning.

Police say just before 3:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to York Street, west of Zion Street, after someone reported that there was an unconscious man lying on the sidewalk.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim was suffering from apparent stab wounds. The victim was taken to Hartford Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly later.

Police have identified the victim as 19-year-old Connor Jordyn of Madison.

Police say they found a blood trail that led them to the rear porch of 607 Zion Street, where they established a crime. Officers found several items including a ski mask, drug paraphernalia, bicycles and blood. It also appeared that a struggle had occurred there.

Hospital staff also found multiple stab wounds on the victim.

Major Crimes Detectives are now investigating and will review video.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is urged to contact police at 860-757-4179.