Portland neighborhood evacuated after tree falls on propane tank

PORTLAND, Conn. (WTNH)– A neighborhood in Portland has been evacuated Monday morning after a tree fell on to a propane tank.

Portland Fire Dispatch tells News 8 that firefighters responded to 58 Bartlett Street after the storm knocked down a tree on to a propane tank.

The residential area has been evacuated and Bartlett Street is closed for the investigation.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

It’s unclear how long the area will remain closed at this time.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for more updates.

