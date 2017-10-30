Power outages and downed trees plague the shoreline

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Plant Street in New London is one on a long list in southeastern Connecticut shut down during the overnight storm.

“It was like the middle of the night around 12:30 a.m. and I heard it hit a car and I looked out my window to see if it was my car and it wasn’t,” said Clare Powers.

But it was her neighbor’s car and almost his house.

“His children both woke up and of course they were in the… we were all instantly in the dark so that was a little scary for them too,” said Powers.

“I heard like a loud sound but I never thought it was going to be like this big tree,” said Cindy Alvarez who also lives on Plant Street.

Related Content: Severe storm leaves about 700K without power in Northeast

Not only did the huge tree pull down the wires across the street and flip up a section of the sidewalk, but it also pulled the wires right off other homes as well.

On Vauxhall Street in New London, another tree fell onto a car and pulled down the wires from the house. It could also cause more damage.

“We have another limb that is about to fall down. So this becomes such a hazardous tree that it’s immediately recommended it to be removed,” said David Preka of Advanced Improvements.

Related Content: Storm debris makes for difficult driving conditions, school closures

The Fulton family in Madison sent News 8 a Report-It picture of two trees which fell on their house.

Other trees closed roads and knocked out power along the Gold Star Highway near the Groton–Ledyard line and on Farmholme Road in Stonington where several roads remain closed.

Route 161 in Montville was also shut down Monday morning. The same scene repeated all along the shoreline, causing concern for those who say this hits way too close to home.

“Now, we’re thinking about like this tree too and this tree,” said Powers. “Now, hopefully we’ll have to talk to the city of New London about some maintenance and making sure that they’re safe. Because this tree behind us is even bigger than that one was.”