Records: Connecticut offered to buy GE’s Fairfield campus

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Before General Electric announced in 2016 it was moving its headquarters to Boston, Connecticut officials offered to purchase GE’s sprawling Fairfield campus so the company could move to a more urban area in state, possibly to Stamford.

It’s one of three options state officials included in a draft proposal to GE obtained by The Associated Press through an open records request.

The financial incentives were redacted.

The document shows Connecticut also offered to relocate part of GE’s headquarters to an urban, transit-served site and renovate the old campus. The third option included upgrades to the 66-acre Fairfield campus, which has since been sold to Sacred Heart University.

Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Catherine Smith says she doesn’t think GE took Connecticut’s offer seriously.