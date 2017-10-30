Records: Connecticut offered to buy GE’s Fairfield campus

By Published: Updated:
(AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Before General Electric announced in 2016 it was moving its headquarters to Boston, Connecticut officials offered to purchase GE’s sprawling Fairfield campus so the company could move to a more urban area in state, possibly to Stamford.

It’s one of three options state officials included in a draft proposal to GE obtained by The Associated Press through an open records request.

The financial incentives were redacted.

The document shows Connecticut also offered to relocate part of GE’s headquarters to an urban, transit-served site and renovate the old campus. The third option included upgrades to the 66-acre Fairfield campus, which has since been sold to Sacred Heart University.

Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Catherine Smith says she doesn’t think GE took Connecticut’s offer seriously.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s