NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Radio 104 Designer Purse Party Giveaway at Stony Creek Brewery!

Sponsored by Ripe Craft Juice – Party at Stony Creek Brewery, Branford Wed. Nov 1 7-10pm.

Listen to Radio 104 for a chance for an exclusive invite right up through Wednesday.

For more information head over to http://www.radio1041.fm