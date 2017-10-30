Severe weather leaves thousands without power in Northeast

Wind caused some damage in Woodmont! (Photo Courtesy: Kathryn & Jen/Report-It)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Thousands of people in the Northeast were without power early Monday as severe weather pounded the region.

Southern New England appeared to be suffering the brunt of the storm damage overnight.

Eversource reported more than 150,000 Connecticut customers without power around 7 a.m. Monday. National Grid also reported more than 130,000 customers without power in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

National Weather Service meteorologist Joe Dellicarpini says there have been reports of downed trees and power lines around the region.

He says parts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts have seen wind gusts of up to 70 mph or more.

The storm is expected to continue through the early morning hours Monday in southern New England before moving north.

