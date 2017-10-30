Silver Alert issued for Hamden teen

By Published:
Ymani Maldonado (Photo Courtesy: Connecticut State Police)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing teen from Hamden.

According to police, 15-year-old Ymani Maldonado was reported missing on Monday.

Officials describe Maldonado as a white/Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes. Police say she stands approximately 5’03” and weighs around 145 pounds.

Authorities say she was last seen wearing a white hoodie, blue jeans and red sneakers.

If you have information on Maldonado’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4000.

