Southwest Airlines expands in-flight concert series

(WTNH) — The next time you take a trip you could experience something unique, live in-flight entertainment.

Southwest Airlines is once again partnering with Warner Music to provide a series of concerts during flights. The series, which is called “Live at 35”, as in 35,000 feet in the air, usually features country artists playing acoustically, but will soon expand out to acts of other genres.

The partnership has been going since 2011. Southwest currently stages about twenty in-flight concert performances each year, but they may expand to more if travelers become fans of the experience.