Southwest Airlines expands in-flight concert series

WTNH.com Staff Published:

(WTNH) — The next time you take a trip you could experience something unique, live in-flight entertainment.

Southwest Airlines is once again partnering with Warner Music to provide a series of concerts during flights. The series, which is called “Live at 35”, as in 35,000 feet in the air, usually features country artists playing acoustically, but will soon expand out to acts of other genres.

The partnership has been going since 2011. Southwest currently stages about twenty in-flight concert performances each year, but they may expand to more if travelers become fans of the experience.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s