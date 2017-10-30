Stonington Police search for soccer field vandals

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Stonington Police are looking for vandals who tore up the high school soccer field over the weekend.

It appears someone drove onto the field, putting huge tire tracks into the turf.

Police believe the incident happened either late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

The high school soccer field is named for 9/11 victim Joshua Piver who graduated Stonington High School in 1996.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Stonington Police Department.