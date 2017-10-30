Storm clean-up in Colchester

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — It will take Eversource days to undo what mother nature did in a couple of hours.

Strong winds and rain tore up the Connecticut power grid. On Monday night, crews were working on rehanging the lines.

Ally Lenkiewicz says it has been difficult driving in Colchester.

“I can’t even get anywhere, you have to take all these different roads just to get around,” she explained.

To help, 200 additional crews from a half a dozen states, some from as far away as Florida, were brought in to help out. At the height of the storm, 93% of buildings in Colchester were without power.

Because of this, people really need to stay clear of the downed power lines.

“Many of the lines carry thousands of volts of electricity,” James Paggioli, Director of Public Works said. “So if it is near or around a guard rail or even a tree can conduct, or a ladder, anything of that nature…So you really have to be careful out there”

No matter how tempting it might be, the Department of Public Works asks that you don’t drive under or over electrical wires. They can become entangled in your car.

But Tom Royer Of Colchester says it’s hard to avoid them, and sometimes you don’t see them.

“We actually had to go under a few power lines…drive over some sketchy ones and go under some trees today,” he explained.

Eversource will be working around the clock to solve the problem.