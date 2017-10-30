Storm damage could cause problems for trick-or-treaters

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Downed wires, broken branches, debris and wet leaves could be found in neighborhoods all across the state on Monday. Police are sending out a warning to parents to be extra cautious with their trick-or-treaters on Halloween.

“We’re still getting calls from residents. You know, we’re coming across either trees down, branches down, wires down,” said Sergeant Antonio DePascale with the North Haven Police Department.

Police say homeowners should make sure they clear any hazards from their yards. As those little ghosts and goblins go door to door, even the littlest branches can become big problems.

“Use your common sense as you’re walking around. Stay in the areas that you know well,” said Sergeant DePascale. “If there’s anything down the roads just stay away from it. You know, go to a different neighborhood that wasn’t hit by any of these downed trees or downed wires.”

Related Content: Trick-or-treating postponed in Ledyard

Tuesday afternoon in Ledyard, crews worked to restore power on Pisgah Road. Eversource said some areas could still be in the dark tomorrow night.

“We’re working as quickly as we can. We’ve already restored power to more than 130-thousand customers. We are telling our customers that some should anticipate this being a multi-day event. We encourage them to prepare accordingly,” said Mitch Gross, spokesperson for Eversource.

Related Content: Power outages and downed trees plague the shoreline

Police say keep kids off of the dark streets on Halloween, and if you do come across storm-related damage, you should call 911.

“We’re always out there on Halloween. You know, just kind of checking the areas we know there’s usually a lot of kids. We’ll be doing that tomorrow as well, just making sure that everybody is safe out there,” said Sergeant DePascale.