Storm debris makes for difficult driving conditions, school closures

(WTNH)– The severe storm is making for some difficult driving conditions Monday morning.

It’s a slow go in a lot of areas as trees, wires and storm debris down on the roads are making many streets impassable.

Get up earlier & get going. Lots of road closures & intersections with NO working traffic lights! — Gil Simmons (@gilsimmons) October 30, 2017

No power means no traffic lights in parts of #Milford. pic.twitter.com/xPk0NRYzvv — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) October 30, 2017

The weather is also closing and delaying some school openings across the state because of the road closures and power outages.

Seaside Avenue in #Milford closed in both directions. Huge old tree took down power lines. pic.twitter.com/0BfqfhNI2X — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) October 30, 2017

WPS closed today – 10/30/17 – due to power outages and roads being blocked by debris. #wpschools — Wallingford Schools (@WallingfordPS) October 30, 2017

Trees and wires down in Bethel. BPS 2 hour delay. Not safe. Will reassess 7:00 AM and send out 2nd message to make sure opening is safe. — Christine Carver (@BethelCTSuper) October 30, 2017

Gaylord Mt Rd closed in area of Handy Rd and Bethany town line due to trees and wires down. pic.twitter.com/tsYFkdG3WN — HAMDEN POLICE – CT (@HAMDENPOLICECT) October 30, 2017

According to the Department of Transportation, the storm also closed several state parks. Harkness Memorial in Waterford; Gillette Castle in East Haddam; Haystack Mountain in Norfolk, Hopeville Pond in Griswold and Sherwood Island in Westport are all closed due to storm damage.

Commuters are encouraged to leave early to allow for some extra time when hitting the roads.

This is Route 30 at Bolton Rd. Road remains closed due to power lines down No estimate on when repairs will be made. pic.twitter.com/O9l2dyWZt0 — Vernon CT Police (@VernonCTPolice) October 30, 2017

Fresh Meadow Ln. in #Milford is closed. That tree is down right on top of power lines. pic.twitter.com/lL87TuPAD1 — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) October 30, 2017

Temple St. in #NorthHaven just one of the many streets totally or partially blocked by downed trees and branches. #WTNHWeather pic.twitter.com/jjugm0jr0v — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) October 30, 2017

Neighbors helping neighbors! Check out some of the Report-its we got. People helping each other clean up debris. Be safe out there! @WTNH pic.twitter.com/5fcsIdzKJg — Laura Hutchinson (@LauraHutch8) October 30, 2017

Another submission: a tree fell into a house in #Wallingford taking the power lines with it. pic.twitter.com/awX7vBONug — Laura Hutchinson (@LauraHutch8) October 30, 2017

Below are some road and train closures that have happened throughout the morning.

RT 30 in TOLLAND is #Closed at Sand Hill Rd, due to Tree Down In Wires — Alyssa Rae Taglia (@AlyssaRaeTaglia) October 30, 2017

Service between BOS and NHV is currently suspended due to power outages from downed trees. Updates to follow as we work to restore service. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNEC) October 30, 2017

Mill Rd. in #NorthHaven is closed. Tree is across the road, resting on live power lines. pic.twitter.com/rAmFQQRoOS — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) October 30, 2017

Route 87 in LEBANON is #Closed due to downed trees and wires — Alyssa Rae Taglia (@AlyssaRaeTaglia) October 30, 2017

One of the many trees down across a road in Old Lyme. This is on Liberty St, no power here! pic.twitter.com/KFqZUJNPNM — Sam Kantrow (@SamKantrow) October 30, 2017

Route 97 in POMFRET is #CLOSED near Cassidy Road because of downed Trees and Wires — Alyssa Rae Taglia (@AlyssaRaeTaglia) October 30, 2017

Route 10 in Cheshire is #CLOSED near Country Club Rd — Alyssa Rae Taglia (@AlyssaRaeTaglia) October 30, 2017

Seaside Ave completely closed between Meadowside and Lewis — Milford CT PD (@MilfordCT_PD) October 30, 2017

Route 149 in COLCHESTER is #CLOSED at Colchester/East Haddam Town Line due to Tree down in wires — Alyssa Rae Taglia (@AlyssaRaeTaglia) October 30, 2017

Route 234 in Stonington at Castle Hill Rd is #CLOSED due to Trees down — Alyssa Rae Taglia (@AlyssaRaeTaglia) October 30, 2017

Rt 33 in RIDGEFIELD is #CLOSED near Homestead Road due to tree down in wires. — Alyssa Rae Taglia (@AlyssaRaeTaglia) October 30, 2017

Route 148 in KILLINGWORTH at Bunker Hill Rd is #CLOSED because of Tree Down with wires. — Alyssa Rae Taglia (@AlyssaRaeTaglia) October 30, 2017

Due to a mudslide & related signal power problems on the Danbury branch service is currently suspended. Tix cross honored on the Harlem Line — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) October 30, 2017

The scene at Route 74 and 31. Road closed. Use alternate route pic.twitter.com/nGKNNGLnoG — Vernon CT Police (@VernonCTPolice) October 30, 2017

#Closed Rt 17 in PORTLAND NB/SB between Main St and Wilcox Hill Road because of downed wires — Alyssa Rae Taglia (@AlyssaRaeTaglia) October 30, 2017

#Closed Rt-21 in Killingly NB/SB between Ware Road and Aspinock Road because of downed tree and wires — Alyssa Rae Taglia (@AlyssaRaeTaglia) October 30, 2017

#Closed Rt 66 in Marlborough EB/WB between Dickinson Road and Roberts Road because of downed trees and wires — Alyssa Rae Taglia (@AlyssaRaeTaglia) October 30, 2017

#Closed Rt 68 in Durham EB/WB between Linmar Drive and Old Wallingford because of downed wires — Alyssa Rae Taglia (@AlyssaRaeTaglia) October 30, 2017

#Closed Rt 85 in Hebron NB/SB between Gilead St and Abby Drive — Alyssa Rae Taglia (@AlyssaRaeTaglia) October 30, 2017

Route 431 in EAST HADDAM is #CLOSED Near Gillette Castle because of Tree in Wires. — Alyssa Rae Taglia (@AlyssaRaeTaglia) October 30, 2017

#CLOSED Route 161 in OAKDALE at Butlertown Rd. due to downed tree and wires. — Alyssa Rae Taglia (@AlyssaRaeTaglia) October 30, 2017