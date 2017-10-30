Storm debris makes for difficult driving conditions, school closures

By Published: Updated:
Tree down closes a portion of Short Beach Road in Branford. (Photo Courtesy: Matt Buynak/ Report It)

(WTNH)– The severe storm is making for some difficult driving conditions Monday morning.

It’s a slow go in a lot of areas as trees, wires and storm debris down on the roads are making many streets impassable.

Related: Get the full forecast here

The weather is also closing and delaying some school openings across the state because of the road closures and power outages.

Related: School Closings and Delays

According to the Department of Transportation, the storm also closed several state parks. Harkness Memorial in Waterford; Gillette Castle in East Haddam; Haystack Mountain in Norfolk, Hopeville Pond in Griswold and Sherwood Island in Westport are all closed due to storm damage.

Related: Handy Connecticut links during wind storms

Commuters are encouraged to leave early to allow for some extra time when hitting the roads.

Photos: Strong Storm Pictures – 10/29/17

Below are some road and train closures that have happened throughout the morning.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s