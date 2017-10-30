Stretch Your Dollar: Last-minute Halloween costumes

(WTNH)-– Halloween is less than 24 hours away and if you’re running out Monday or Tuesday for last-minute items, you may not have time to get the best deals in your area.

We are stretching your dollar with how you can throw something together last-minute without over-spending.

The pumpkins are carved, decorations hung and costumes ready for trick – or- treating…right? If the answer is no, you’re not alone.

Stores are preparing for a last-minute rush of Halloween shoppers and if you’re looking for a bargain, lifestyle expert Evette Rios told us all it takes is a little creativity.

“I was able to pull together these costumes for less than $10 each,” said Rios. “I got a grey hoodie, grey pants and then when I did was I bought felt at a craft store and I actually decorated it. You know you put grey felt on the feet so then there would be hippopotamus feet.”

She got crafty and pieced a costume together herself. If you don’t have time for that, check out secondhand stores like goodwill or a consignment shop for costumes people wore once and donated. In some cases they have brand new ones.

Also, look for fun décor while you’re out.

“I love at Dollar Stores you can get tiered trays, those are really really fun to decorate with. Because you can use those to put Halloween candy or decorations on that black cats,” said Rios.

As for candy, consider buying in bulk at a warehouse store. If you don’t need that much, split it with a friend or a neighbor.