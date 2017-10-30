Study says vaping could lead a teen to smoking cigarettes

By Published: Updated:

(ABC News) — Vaping is billed by its creators as the ‘safe’ alternative to smoking cigarettes. Inhale just the vaporized nicotine, and users are spared the toxins of traditional cigarettes.

They were supposed to help people smoke less or quit entirely.

But a worrying new study from researchers in Canada suggests otherwise.

They found that teens who tried e-cigarettes were much more likely to begin smoking traditional cigarettes within a year, compared to teens who never tried vaping at all.

Related Content: Blowing smoke? E-cigarettes might help smokers quit

This effect was particularly strong in teens with bigger allowances, finding that teens who spent more money per week were more likely to pick up smoking.

With all this is a worrying backslide: Youths today are using nicotine products at an increasing rate for the first time since the 1960’s.

So, think twice when your teen picks up a vaporizer.

Nicotine is still addictive, and vaping may lead them back to cigarettes and to all the health hazards they bring along.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s