Toyota to unveil North American engineering HQ in Kentucky

By Published:
In this Aug. 2, 2013 file photo, the emblem of a Toyota car shines at Toyota Motor Corp.'s showroom Toyota Mega Web in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Itsuo Inouye, File)

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) — Toyota Motor Corp. is set to show off its new North American engineering headquarters in Kentucky.

The Japanese automaker says in a news release the unveiling of the $80 million engineering headquarters will take place Monday in Georgetown.

Related Content: Toyota tops Consumer Reports’ auto reliability rankings

Among those scheduled to attend are Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin and Toyota Motor North America CEO Jim Lentz.

Last month Toyota announced a $121 million expansion of a 2.5-liter engine capacity at its Georgetown plant.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s