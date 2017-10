WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Wallingford Fire Department had to deal with a pretty messy call on Monday morning.

The trash in one of the town sanitation trucks caught fire.

The truck had to dump a full load of trash onto the street, which is standard procedure.

Once the fire was out, a private contractor came and scooped up the mess.

There has been no word on what caused the fire in the first place.

No injuries have been reported.