Trick-or-treating postponed in Ledyard

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — Ledyard Mayor Fred Allyn III has announced that trick-or-treating in the town has been postponed due to power lines being down.

Mayor Allyn III made the announcement through Facebook, stating that trick-or-treating will be moved to Friday, Nov. 3.

In addition, the town announced that there will not be school on Tuesday.

Mayor Allyn III said he has been speaking with Eversource and that three or four crews would be in the town between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday.

In the post, the mayor expressed frustration toward Eversource, writing,

I’m extremely frustrated with the lack of response from Eversource. Mind you, they are proposing an average 6.9% rate increase and seeking approval at the end of next month. I will post a link to PURA if you wish to voice your concern over this proposed rate increase. Our Town crews have done all they can at sites without wires in play and many have worked since last night doing what they can without Eversource on site.”

