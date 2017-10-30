Victim stable after shooting, police seeking suspect

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police say a man who was shot in the head and leg over the weekend has survived and is in stable condition.

Waterbury police say the shooting took place Sunday evening, when an unidentified suspect fired several shots into a parked vehicle. The Republican American reports the victim was one of three people in the car — another man and a woman — but was the only one hit by gunfire.

The victim drove himself to the hospital.

Police are investigating and no suspects have been identified.

