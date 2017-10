Related Coverage Meriden Humane Society seeks help amid flooding

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Volunteers helped the Meriden Humane Society clean up after the storm.

Sunday night’s rain flooded some of the dog kennels, so the shelter made a call for help to redirect some of the water.

Several volunteers braved the storm’s nasty conditions and showed up with shovels in hand ready to assist.

The group dug a trench across the yard on Monday morning to prevent the water from getting into the building.