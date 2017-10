BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– A water main break has closed a road and a school in Bloomfield on Monday morning.

Bloomfield Dispatch confirms to News 8 that a water main break has closed Laurel Elementary School at 1 Filley Street.

Filley Street is also closed due to the break. The road is expected to remain closed for another 4 to 5 hours.

It’s unclear if the water main break had anything to do with the overnight storm.

The cause of the water main break is unknown at this time.