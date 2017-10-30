Waterbury storm damage and clean-up

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a rough night. That may be the understatement of the year when you see the tree that came slamming down onto Nina Barbera and Christopher Caserio’s home on Randolph Avenue in Waterbury.

“At first, it sounded like a freight train coming through and then we heard a loud boom,” Barbera said.

The tree came crashing down onto their bedroom as they were about to go to sleep. They’re okay, but they say it was terrifying.

“It’s like a pit in my stomach, a lump in my throat,” Caserio said. “I get the shakes just looking out the windows at the damage.”

They say the tree also came dangerously close to damaging their neighbors’ house.

“We were very happy that it went that way and not this way,” Caserio said. “Our neighbors have small children that sleep over there.”

Related Content: Power outages and downed trees plague the shoreline

While they were counting their blessings, David Goldgrab was counting how many hours he’s been without power. He spent most of the day trying to get water out of his basemen — in the dark.

“My sump pump was failing and the water was coming in from the foundation,” he said. “It was building up. It was over six inches by this morning.”

He says he had trouble reporting his outage to Eversource.

“Reported it online to Eversource several times,” Goldgrab said. “When we called them this morning, they said they have no record of the power being out. Just checked on the app again a few minutes ago online and it still says there’s no report of the power being out. We haven’t seen any Eversource trucks anywhere around the neighborhood. So…to speak to them on the phone is at least a half hour wait. So, we’re just hoping that they come around today and power it back on. The pole in the back is leaning over and there’s trees hanging on some other poles a few houses down but….the electric company has not been around at all.”

Related Content: Severe storm leaves about 700K without power in Northeast

Eversource told News 8 they were experiencing problems with their phone number to reporting outages and they were looking into it. Meantime, Goldgrab says he gives high marks to Waterbury Public Works crews. He says he saw them in his neighborhood early Monday morning cutting and clearing away tree branches and limbs off of roads so cars could get through. He also says he saw them picking up debris to avoid flooding storm drains.

News 8 saw public works crews clearing several city streets, as well. Workers told us they were working longer days to help clear city streets.

And good news for Nina Barbera and Christopher Caserio. By late Monday afternoon, a tree removal company went out to their home and told them the next morning, they will be able to lift and clear that tree that came crashing into their home.

They can’t wait for brighter days so they can put this storm behind them.

“We’ll do some cleaning up and try to get it back to normal,” Caserio said.