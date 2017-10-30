West Haven High School evacuated due to gas odor

By Published: Updated:
File Photo of West Haven High School

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– West Haven High School was briefly evacuated due to a gas odor on Monday morning.

West Haven Police and the West Haven Board of Education say that West Haven High School, at 1 Mcdonough Plaza, was evacuated due to a gas odor. However, the superintendent says that students are already back inside the building after there was no leak discovered.

Firefighters, as well as the gas company, responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the odor. The superintendent said they were checking out the equipment in the cafeteria.

There were no reports of injuries.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s