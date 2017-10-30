West Haven High School evacuated due to gas odor

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– West Haven High School was briefly evacuated due to a gas odor on Monday morning.

West Haven Police and the West Haven Board of Education say that West Haven High School, at 1 Mcdonough Plaza, was evacuated due to a gas odor. However, the superintendent says that students are already back inside the building after there was no leak discovered.

Firefighters, as well as the gas company, responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the odor. The superintendent said they were checking out the equipment in the cafeteria.

There were no reports of injuries.