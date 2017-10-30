Wind, rain causes widespread damage across Connecticut

(WTNH) — Rain and strong winds took its toll across Connecticut.
Multiple trees came down in neighborhoods from Madison to Bethany.
Large limbs landed on homes, vehicles and caused havoc on roads.
Power lines were damaged as trees came crashing down Sunday and Monday morning.
Heavy rain also caused flooding in many communities.
News 8 viewers sent in Report-It photos of flooded basements, driveways and backyards. Thank you for helping us tell this story!