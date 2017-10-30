World champion, record-holding accordionist drops by Nyberg

Related Coverage World champion electric accordionist Cory Pesaturo performs

(WTNH) — This edition of “Nyberg” was a little more musical!

Three-time world champion and Guinness World Record-holder Cory Pesaturo swung by the show.

You can name any genre of music and he can play it on his souped-up accordion.

In Graz, Austria back in August, he played for a straight 32 hours and 14 minutes, smashing the old accordion-playing world record of 31 hours and 25 minutes. He came by the show for a second time.

“It’s the only skinned accordion that’s ever existed,” Pesaturo said. “…I try to do things that no one has ever done before.”

Related Content: World champion electric accordionist Cory Pesaturo performs

“I went to the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston for music and the department that I was in was a contemporary improv department and that was all ears as it was almost illegal,” he explained. “You went to jail if you were caught with music because they want to train the ears but of course I read music and that’s a skill you must have and how much stuff do you write. Writing, not that much, I do a lot of improvisation and a lot of arranging.”

Pesaturo is trying to make the accordion cool again as it once was in the 1920’s in this country. He’s well on his way to doing that.

For more on Pesaturo and his music, you can visit www.corypesaturo.com.