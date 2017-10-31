15-month-old’s death ruled a homicide

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Torrington Police announced a ruling regarding the June death of a 15-month-old.

According to Medical Examiner’s office, the manner of death has been ruled a homicide. Officials say the child was submerged in a bathtub with blunt injuries to his head and had acute alcohol intoxication, leading to his death.

On June 6, police responded to 420 South Main Street for a report of an unresponsive 15-month-old boy. The child was pronounced dead at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.

Officials are continuing to investigate the incident.