8 Minute Meals: Slow Cooker Pumpkin Chili

(WTNH) — Proud owner and founder of Noveau Nutrition Kira Pantschenko shows us how to make a savory croc pot chili.

This recipe is a nutritional upgrade from the classic chili. Kira used grass fed beef, which includes significantly more omega-3 fatty acids and more conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) than grain-fed beef. Grass-fed beef is one of the best protein foods around. It is also free of antibiotics and hormones. We use pumpkin puree in this recipe to add extra vitamins, nutrients, and a creamy texture. It also helps with boosting your immune system. Our last upgrade is the mighty bean, many of us are in need of fiber in our diets, we added beans to give us a boost of fiber and beans help you feel fuller longer.

Ingredients:

2 lb Grass fed beef

1/2 tsp olive oil

1 small onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp chili powder, to taste

2 bay leaves

2 tsp cumin

1 tsp oregano

2 navy beans, or (15 oz cans) white northern, rinsed and drained

15 oz can pumpkin puree, (or homemade)

4.5 oz canned chopped green chile

2 cups low sodium chicken broth

chopped cilantro and chives for topping

salt and pepper to taste

low fat sour cream for topping, (optional)

Directions:

Turn on slow cooker to low. When slow cooker is heated add oil and allow it to spread and heat up.

Add meat and cook, breaking it up until white, about 5 minutes.

Add onions, garlic, sauté about 3 – 4 minutes; add cumin and sauté another minute.

Add beans, pumpkin puree, green chilis, broth, chili powder, oregano, and bay leaves.

Cover and cook on high for 4 hours or low for 8 hours.

Remove bay leaves and adjust seasoning to taste before serving. Enjoy!

For more of Kira’s recipes, visit http://www.nouveaunutrition.com

Kira’s tip: This recipe is perfect for freezing. Take half of this yummy chili and freeze it for another day.