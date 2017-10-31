Arrest made in murder of heroic Bridgeport barber

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– An arrest was made Monday in the murder of a Bridgeport barber who was fatally shot earlier this month trying to protect a little boy whose hair he had just cut.

Police say 32-year-old Mark Christian was apprehended by police after a vehicle pursuit stemmed from a domestic dispute on Monday night.

Hours later, detectives then charged Christian for the October 14th fatal shooting of Deon Rodney. Police say Rodney had been working as a barber at Just Right Cutz, at 500 Park Avenue, when Christian and another man allegedly robbed a patron in the parking lot of the barbershop.

After the robbery, officers say they attempted to attack the man again. When Rodney tried to stop one of the attackers, the other, Christian, shot and killed him.

Police are still looking for the second man involved.

Christian was charged with murder, felony murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment. He was held on a $1 million bond.

The incident remains under investigation.