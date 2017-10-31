Bridgeport firefighters rescue stranded drivers

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — With rising water levels from Sunday’s storm, members of the Bridgeport Fire Department were certainly busy.

Firefighters rescued stranded drivers from flooded waters.

The fire department urges people not to risk driving through flooded streets because your car could sink in the water.

Related Content: River Flooding Expected Wednesday

It says not only can the water put you in danger, but it can also destroy your property.

Related Content: Storm damage could cause problems for trick-or-treaters