Civil lawsuit settled in case regarding slain teen

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2016, file photo, Christopher Plaskon stands during a hearing in Superior Court in Milford, Conn. Plaskon is charged with murdering classmate Maren Sanchez, 16, in a stairwell at Milford's Jonathan Law High School on the day of the junior prom on April 25, 2014. Attorneys said at a hearing Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2016, that a possible plea agreement had not been reached to resolve the case against 18-year-old Christopher Plaskon. (Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool, File)

(WTNH) — A civil lawsuit has been settled between the family of a high school student in Milford who was killed and the family of the boy who killed her.

The mother of murdered 16-year-old Maren Sanchez, Donna Cimarelli Sanchez, withdrew her lawsuit Monday against Christopher Plaxon and his parents.

Details of the settlement have not been released.

Plaxon stabbed Sanchez in a hallway at Jonathan Law High School in Milford in 2014 after she turned down his invite to go to the prom.

