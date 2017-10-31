Civil lawsuit settled in case regarding slain teen

(WTNH) — A civil lawsuit has been settled between the family of a high school student in Milford who was killed and the family of the boy who killed her.

The mother of murdered 16-year-old Maren Sanchez, Donna Cimarelli Sanchez, withdrew her lawsuit Monday against Christopher Plaxon and his parents.

Details of the settlement have not been released.

Plaxon stabbed Sanchez in a hallway at Jonathan Law High School in Milford in 2014 after she turned down his invite to go to the prom.

