Connecticut’s Attorney General to lead multi-state lawsuit against generic drug industry

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut’s Attorney General George Jepsen is leading a multi-state, anti trust lawsuit against the generic drug industry.

The states allege that generic drug makers conspired to reduce competition and raise prices on 15 generic drugs.

The lawsuit increased the number of generic drug manufacturer defendants from six to 18 and the number of drugs involved from two to 15.

The lawsuit also targets senior executives at two of the generic drug companies.

“The generic drug market was conceived as a way to help bring down the cost of prescription medications for American consumers. For years, though, those saving have not been realized, and instead the prices of many generic drugs have skyrocketed. In our original complaint, the states – led by my office – alleged that prices for two generics drugs increased dramatically due to illegal conspiracies between six generic drug manufacturers. When that complaint was filed, I said it was just the tip of the iceberg. Today, we are seeking leave of the court to file an expanded complaint that implicates significantly more companies, significantly more drugs and two individual executives in the illegal conduct. We allege in this complaint that the defendant companies’ collusion was so pervasive that it essentially eliminated competition from the market for these 15 drugs in its entirety. Our ongoing investigation continues to uncover additional evidence, and we anticipate bringing more claims involving additional companies and drugs at the appropriate time,” said Attorney General Jepsen in a press release.

The lawsuit was previously filed against generic drug manufacturers Heritage Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Aurobindo Pharma USA, Inc.; Citron Pharma, LLC; Mayne Pharma (USA), Inc.; Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. for two drugs: doxycycline hyclate delayed release, an antibiotic, and glyburide, an oral diabetes medication.

The state is now seeking to expand the complaint to include Actavis Holdco U.S., Inc.; Actavis Pharma, Inc.; Ascend Laboratories, LLC; Apotex Corp.; Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Inc.; Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Lannett Company, Inc.; Par Pharmaceutical Companies, Inc.; Sandoz, Inc.; Sun Pharmaceutical Industries,Inc.; and Zydus Pharmacuticuals (USA), Inc.

Below are the types of drugs listed in the lawsuit:

Acetazolamide, used to treat glaucoma and epilepsy;

· Doxycycline monohydrate, an antibiotic;

· Fosinopril-hydrochlorothiazide, used to treat high blood pressure;

· Glipizide-metformin, a diabetes medication;

· Glyburide-metformin, a diabetes medication;

· Leflunomide, used to treat rheumatoid arthritis;

· Meprobamate, an anxiety medication;

· Nimodipine, a calcium channel blocking agent used to reduce problems caused by a bleeding blood vessel in the brain;

· Nystatin, an antifungal medication;

· Paromomycin, an antibiotic used to treat certain parasite infections;

· Theophylline, used to treat asthma and other lung problems;

· Verapamil, used to treat hypertension; and

· Zoledronic acid, used to treat hypercalcemia.