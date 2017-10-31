Fire breaks out in Derby building

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH)– Derby fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out early Tuesday morning.

The fire happened on Derby Avenue which is also known as Route 34. A few people who live in that building were able to escape unharmed.

Fire officials tell News 8 that it was challenging situation.

“The building construction is a little choppy and the wires in front of the building made it difficult to access the front of the building with any apparatus,” said Chief Mike Goodman, Derby Fire Department

Firefighters from Shelton and Ansonia were called in to help.

No one was hurt in the blaze.