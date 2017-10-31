Flat tire season starts

Chilly weather is returning as we head further and further into Fall. For the first time since I bought my car 20,000 miles ago I heard an unfamiliar *ding* sound after turning on the ignition yesterday. First thing I did was scream, second thing I did was look down for the check engine light. No light on there. Must be low fuel. Nope, it wasn’t. And then in the center of my dashboard was this:

I hadn’t seen that one before, but the image was pretty clear. That was my TPMS, or Tire Pressure Monitoring System light. If you have a car that’s a 2008 model or newer, by law in the United States your car is required to have these sensors in each of your tires. The sensors read the tire pressure and automatically talk to your cars computer to notify you that your tire pressure is low. Some cars will read out the individual PSI (pounds per square inch) reading for each tire, other cars will just pop a sensor up. So why does this issue happen this time of the year?

Blame the cold! Every time the temperature drops by 10 degrees, your tire pressure drops 1-2 PSI. That happens because the air we breath changes in density with temperature. The cooler temps cause the molecules in the air to move around less so the pressure decreases. So here’s what you can do:

Check your tire pressure monthly. Look at your owners manual or on the driver/passenger door jam to see the recommended PSI. Fill/check tire pressure with cold tires. The more you drive, the warmer they’ll be. If you check/fill the tires warm, make sure you add 4 PSI to the recommended levels.

Note: If your tire pressure is uneven or you have a tire with much lower pressure than the others, it may be a leak in that individual tire.