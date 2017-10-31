Former fugitive seeks new trial over murder conviction

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A man captured in Mexico after 22 years on the run is heading to trial in an attempt to get his Connecticut murder conviction overturned.

The Hartford Courant reports 52-year-old Adam Zachs is claiming he did not get the lawyer of his choice in the 1988 murder trial, and the trial attorney he did have was ineffective. He filed his habeas corpus claim in 2012.

Zachs was convicted and sentenced to prison in 1988 for shooting 29-year-old Peter Carone to death outside a West Hartford restaurant following a bar fight. He fled in 1989 after posting bail during his appeal.

The state is asking Zachs’ claim to be dismissed, saying there are limited records available from the trial and the judge, prosecutor and defense attorney have all died.

