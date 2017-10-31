Guilford Police issue Halloween safety reminder

Related Coverage Storm damage could cause problems for trick-or-treaters

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Guilford Police Department is reminding its town tonight to have a fun but safe Halloween.

Police are asking parents and trick-or-treaters to keep their eyes out for any wires that may haven fallen across driveways or sidewalks.

Related Content: Storm damage could cause problems for trick-or-treaters

Police also ask that people not drive or walk around roads that have been coned, taped or barricaded off.

Finally, officials say to not climb trees that haven fallen because there could be power lines entangled in them