Hearing set on police refusal to release discipline records

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials are set to hear arguments on whether state police can refuse to say whether a trooper and two sergeants were disciplined on allegations they retaliated against a protester at a sobriety checkpoint by arresting him on bogus criminal charges.

State police rejected requests made under Connecticut’s public records laws earlier this year by The Associated Press and the Journal Inquirer for copies of the internal affairs investigation reports as well as the results of the probe.

The AP and the newspaper appealed to the Freedom of Information Commission, which scheduled a hearing for Tuesday.

The investigation centered on the 2015 encounter in West Hartford between protester Michael Picard and the officers. The officers wrote Picard infraction tickets, but the state later dismissed the charges.

