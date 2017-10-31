Hospital staff in costumes brings Halloween to sick children

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — At just three years old, little Declan is already enduring the fight of his life. “He has ALL, which is leukemia for children,” said Chelcie Georgette, the boy’s mother.

That means Declan and dozens more kids like him can’t leave their hospital beds at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford to enjoy Halloween.

“It’s tough not being able to leave but we just do what we have to do to get him better,” Georgette said.

Many of the children are bedridden and unable to go out trick-or-treating, so the Medical Center staff decided to bring trick or treating to them.

“To me it feels great because we’ve been here two months and we haven’t been able to go outside and do anything. They’re trying to make it fun for us so we don’t feel like we’re missing out on a holiday,” Georgette continued.

Even the Medical Center big wigs like the president and COO Gil Peri got in on the action by going room-to-room passing out treats. “It’s important! This is part of our culture, it’s who we are,” Peri said.

It’s a small gesture for children facing such huge odds.

“It’s nice that the hospital is so great and does everything they can for us,” Georgette finished.