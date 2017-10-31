How to Keep Your Pets Safe on Halloween

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Halloween is all about ghosts, goblins, and of course candy. But for pets, that last item can pose a hazard.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) says some treats can be toxic to pets, especially those with dark or baking chocolate as well as the artificial sweetener xylitol. So keep those treats in a safe place, out of reach of paws.

While dressing up your pet can be cute, the ASPCA says costumes can stress out dogs and cats, especially ones that limit movement or restrict them from barking or meowing. So skip costumes unless you know it’s one your pet loves to wear.

There’s sure to be a number of visitors at your door tonight, but they could scare your four legged friends, so you might want to keep your dogs and cats in a separate room away from the front door.

Also, make sure your pets are wearing identification, so if they do somehow get outside, they’ll be easily found. And keep them away from uncooked or moldy pumpkins which can make them sick.

