How to set smart candy limits for your kids this Halloween

(WTNH)–If you don’t have a candy policy for your kids, Halloween might be a good time to start one.

Health experts say setting limits for how much candy your kids should eat can be a good idea, as long as guidelines are realistic and consistent. You may want to consider storing candy in a central location in the home, instead of a kid’s bedroom.

If you’re concerned about your children’s teeth, some dentists suggest chocolate as opposed to hard candies or other alternatives, because chocolate doesn’t stick to the teeth and it melts away in the mouth.